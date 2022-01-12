CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CryoLife by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CryoLife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

