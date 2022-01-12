CryptoSoul Market Cap Hits $920,264.58 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $920,264.58 and $1,400.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 240.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00219940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00480951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00079834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

