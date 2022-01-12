Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.26. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 million, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 2.00. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Standard General L.P. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

