CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.62

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 11341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,656,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

