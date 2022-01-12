Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $9.43 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.43 billion and $429.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00094387 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,412,069,728 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

