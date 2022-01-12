Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €90.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.56 ($102.91).

Several brokerages have commented on DAI. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €72.54 ($82.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.70. Daimler has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

