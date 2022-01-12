Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.88 ($103.27).

Daimler stock traded down €0.51 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €72.54 ($82.43). 2,488,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. Daimler has a one year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a one year high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

