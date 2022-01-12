DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.90 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00011172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $309.54 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00078674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.41 or 0.07640447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.19 or 0.99756114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008030 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,430 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,626 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

