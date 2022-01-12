Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 5% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $41.58. 11,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,473,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 417.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

