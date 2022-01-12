Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,078. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

