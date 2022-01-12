Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.98

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 5265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,066,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

