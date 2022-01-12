DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for DBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.76.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $105.53 on Monday. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

