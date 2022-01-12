DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $666,813.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $666,813.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00080168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.03 or 0.07689895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.93 or 0.99903440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007484 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,981,063 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

