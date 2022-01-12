Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of DCTH opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.