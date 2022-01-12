Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $189.08

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.08 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 189.30 ($2.57), with a volume of 151913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.15 ($2.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.32) to GBX 297 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.93.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($115,592.93).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

