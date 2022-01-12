Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

