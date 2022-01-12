Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.78 Million

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $40.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. 527,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.38 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

