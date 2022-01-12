Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 123,900 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VEON were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

VEON opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

