Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,612 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paya were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 913,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 732,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $39,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.