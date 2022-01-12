Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Semtech were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 31.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $514,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,491 shares of company stock worth $2,344,713. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

