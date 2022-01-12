Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 155.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 312,322 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

