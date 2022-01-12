Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qualys by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.