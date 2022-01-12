Deutsche Bank AG Sells 243,654 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $237,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

