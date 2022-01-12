Deutsche Bank AG Sells 44,722 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

