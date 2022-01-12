Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €75.05 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €75.05 ($85.28) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.31 ($75.36).

FRA:DPW traded up €0.48 ($0.55) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €53.99 ($61.35). 2,001,489 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.51.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

