Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

DWHHF opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

