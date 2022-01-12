DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $198,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,867 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $481.17 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

