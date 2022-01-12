Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.94

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.94 and traded as high as C$8.18. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 60,772 shares trading hands.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of C$532.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.94.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.