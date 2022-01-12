Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $53.18. Approximately 1,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

