Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 214 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,225.46).
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($51.17) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,207.14).
Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,805 ($51.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,903.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,656.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24).
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
