DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.40).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.18 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.16.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.