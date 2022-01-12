DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

