DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Truist Securities

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

NYSE DKS opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

