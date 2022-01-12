Digitex (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Digitex has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $160,099.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00060736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

