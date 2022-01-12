Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.60. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 314,210 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

