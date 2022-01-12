Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Down 3.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 1,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISAU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

