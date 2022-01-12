Don-key (DON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $323,250.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $323,250.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00320151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,062,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

