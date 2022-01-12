Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

