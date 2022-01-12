Dorian LPG Ltd. to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

LPG opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

