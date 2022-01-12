Dorian LPG Ltd. to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
LPG opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
