DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $16.26. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 453,483 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

