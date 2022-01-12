DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.47.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,679 shares of company stock worth $39,104,332 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4,072.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 362,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 353,362 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

