Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.42 ($82.30).

Several brokerages have commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €51.40 ($58.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.66 and a 200-day moving average of €68.68. The stock has a market cap of $522.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a one year high of €82.70 ($93.98).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

