Drep [new] Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $42.89 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005385 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059944 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006614 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.
