DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DTP opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

