DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.