Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Acquires C$369,075.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$369,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at C$599,067.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$753,000.00.

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 54,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,014.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

DPM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

