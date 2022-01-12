Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 40,852 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

NYSE DUOL opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $93.73 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

