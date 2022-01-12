Dvision Network (DVI) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Dvision Network has a market cap of $284.50 million and $5.88 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002219 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

