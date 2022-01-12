DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.58 ($48.39).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €37.38 ($42.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

