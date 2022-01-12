DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE KTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.